Triodos Investment Management BV Sells 19,900 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Triodos Investment Management BV trimmed its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 257,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,900 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 3.5% of Triodos Investment Management BV’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Triodos Investment Management BV’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $43,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AKO Capital LLP boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,172,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,557,000 after buying an additional 114,397 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,244,463,000. Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at $9,356,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 3,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. Finally, LM Advisors LLC boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 236.8% during the 4th quarter. LM Advisors LLC now owns 7,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 5,220 shares during the period. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In related news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 90,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.84, for a total transaction of $14,819,328.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 172,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,313,845.76. This trade represents a 34.36 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.66, for a total transaction of $3,089,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,785,274.66. This trade represents a 44.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 143,450 shares of company stock valued at $23,988,008 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $168.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $395.92 billion, a PE ratio of 26.89, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $168.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.46. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $153.52 and a 1-year high of $180.43.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 33.00%. The company had revenue of $21.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th were paid a dividend of $1.0065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 24th. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PG. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $173.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday. Erste Group Bank raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.82.

Check Out Our Latest Report on PG

About Procter & Gamble

(Free Report)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.