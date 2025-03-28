Triodos Investment Management BV Raises Position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Triodos Investment Management BV grew its position in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 852,714 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Darling Ingredients makes up about 2.3% of Triodos Investment Management BV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Triodos Investment Management BV owned 0.54% of Darling Ingredients worth $28,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Darling Ingredients in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lifted its position in Darling Ingredients by 157.1% during the 4th quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the period. Palouse Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. Finally, Avanza Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DAR opened at $31.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.17 and its 200-day moving average is $36.45. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.20 and a 1-year high of $48.39. The stock has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Darling Ingredients ( NYSE:DAR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 4.88%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on DAR. Citigroup dropped their target price on Darling Ingredients from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.75.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

