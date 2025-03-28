Triodos Investment Management BV Grows Position in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

Triodos Investment Management BV raised its position in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Free Report) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the quarter. Triodos Investment Management BV owned 0.25% of Watts Water Technologies worth $16,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 660.3% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 555 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 565 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Watts Water Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Watts Water Technologies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Elie Melhem sold 4,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.53, for a total transaction of $925,700.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,204,038.57. This trade represents a 29.58 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Watts Water Technologies Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of WTS opened at $209.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $211.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.59. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $175.37 and a one year high of $232.60.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.14. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 12.93%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Watts Water Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 19.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WTS shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Watts Water Technologies from $218.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Watts Water Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Watts Water Technologies from $197.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $220.00.

Get Our Latest Report on Watts Water Technologies

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Watts Water Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Watts Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watts Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.