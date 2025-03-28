Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Upgraded at Cfra Research

Cfra Research upgraded shares of Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) to a moderate buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TTD. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Trade Desk from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Trade Desk from $145.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Trade Desk from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $135.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on Trade Desk from $134.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.41.

Trade Desk stock opened at $57.26 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.61. The company has a market cap of $28.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.63. Trade Desk has a 1-year low of $53.39 and a 1-year high of $141.53.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.21). Trade Desk had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 16.38%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Trade Desk will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Trade Desk declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 12th that allows the company to repurchase $564.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to reacquire up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 18,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.35, for a total transaction of $2,210,839.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 169,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,225,528.40. This trade represents a 9.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Samantha Jacobson sold 4,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.56, for a total value of $509,570.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 90,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,754,459.04. This trade represents a 4.52 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,029 shares of company stock valued at $5,004,296. 9.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the 4th quarter valued at $524,187,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Trade Desk by 3,037.0% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,714,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $319,089,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628,409 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Trade Desk in the 4th quarter valued at about $231,570,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 265.9% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,864,386 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,121,000 after buying an additional 1,354,891 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,788,285 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $445,237,000 after buying an additional 1,172,082 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

