Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Stock Rating Upgraded by Cfra Research

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Cfra Research to a “moderate buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TTD. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Trade Desk from $142.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Trade Desk from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and cut their target price for the company from $135.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $160.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.41.

Trade Desk Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of TTD stock opened at $57.26 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $86.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.61. Trade Desk has a 52 week low of $53.39 and a 52 week high of $141.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.41 billion, a PE ratio of 73.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.63.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.21). Trade Desk had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 16.08%. Analysts anticipate that Trade Desk will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Trade Desk declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 12th that permits the company to buyback $564.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to buy up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 18,524 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.35, for a total value of $2,210,839.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 169,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,225,528.40. This represents a 9.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Samantha Jacobson sold 4,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.56, for a total value of $509,570.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 90,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,754,459.04. The trade was a 4.52 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,029 shares of company stock valued at $5,004,296. 9.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Investment Management Corp VA ADV bought a new position in Trade Desk in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Trade Desk by 68.8% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 287 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Trade Desk in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Trade Desk during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

