Top Defense Stocks To Keep An Eye On – March 25th

Boeing, General Electric, and Citigroup are the three Defense stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Defense stocks are shares of companies primarily engaged in producing, developing, and supplying military equipment, technology, and services to national governments and allied forces. These stocks are often seen as relatively stable investments due to consistent government spending on defense budgets, even during economic downturns. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Defense stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Boeing (BA)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

BA stock traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $182.20. The company had a trading volume of 3,087,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,663,530. Boeing has a fifty-two week low of $137.03 and a fifty-two week high of $196.95. The company has a market capitalization of $136.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.94 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.72.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BA

General Electric (GE)

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

General Electric stock traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $211.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,355,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,350,355. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $226.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.19. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $133.99 and a fifty-two week high of $212.19.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GE

Citigroup (C)

Citigroup Inc., a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

NYSE C traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $73.96. The company had a trading volume of 3,485,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,304,832. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.48 and a 200-day moving average of $70.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Citigroup has a 1-year low of $53.51 and a 1-year high of $84.74. The company has a market cap of $139.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.43.

Read Our Latest Research Report on C

Further Reading