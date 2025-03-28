TMC the metals (NASDAQ:TMC) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $1.70, but opened at $1.98. TMC the metals shares last traded at $1.97, with a volume of 3,568,765 shares changing hands.

The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of ($20.18) million during the quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TMC shares. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of TMC the metals in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.75 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of TMC the metals in a report on Friday.

In other news, insider Erika Ilves sold 217,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.11, for a total transaction of $240,979.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 998,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,968.70. The trade was a 17.86 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 30.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gray Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in TMC the metals by 59.7% during the 4th quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. now owns 23,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 8,863 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of TMC the metals during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of TMC the metals during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in shares of TMC the metals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in TMC the metals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $643.66 million, a P/E ratio of -6.40 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.26.

TMC the metals company Inc, a deep-sea minerals exploration company, focuses on the collection, processing, and refining of polymetallic nodules found on the seafloor in California. It primarily explores for nickel, cobalt, copper, and manganese products. The company holds exploration and commercial rights in three polymetallic nodule contract areas in the Clarion Clipperton Zone of the Pacific Ocean.

