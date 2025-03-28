Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) Rating Increased to Hold at B. Riley

B. Riley upgraded shares of Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning,Zacks.com reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Titan Machinery’s Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.26) EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.10) EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TITN. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Titan Machinery from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Baird R W raised shares of Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.80.

Titan Machinery stock opened at $18.07 on Wednesday. Titan Machinery has a 52 week low of $12.30 and a 52 week high of $24.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $417.89 million, a PE ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.22.

In other Titan Machinery news, Chairman David Joseph Meyer bought 22,524 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.83 per share, with a total value of $379,078.92. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 135,388 shares in the company, valued at $2,278,580.04. The trade was a 19.96 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 10.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Titan Machinery by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 38,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 8,678 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 38,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 4,266 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 868,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,270,000 after purchasing an additional 48,445 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Titan Machinery in the 4th quarter worth about $195,000. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth increased its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Agriculture, Construction, Europe, and Australia. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

