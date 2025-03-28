TIAA Trust National Association Sells 3,065 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

TIAA Trust National Association cut its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,065 shares during the quarter. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in Exelon were worth $861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in Exelon during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Stephens Consulting LLC grew its stake in Exelon by 78.1% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exelon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in Exelon by 119.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelon alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EXC. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Exelon in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Evercore ISI raised Exelon from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Guggenheim raised shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exelon currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.13.

Exelon Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EXC opened at $44.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.51. Exelon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.01 and a fifty-two week high of $45.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.09.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. Exelon had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 9.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. Exelon’s payout ratio is currently 65.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exelon news, EVP Colette D. Honorable sold 1,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.57, for a total transaction of $59,353.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,134.47. The trade was a 39.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Exelon

(Free Report)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.