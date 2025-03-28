TIAA Trust National Association Sells 100 Shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

TIAA Trust National Association cut its holdings in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,012 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in AeroVironment were worth $464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AeroVironment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AeroVironment in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB raised its holdings in AeroVironment by 1,515.4% in the 4th quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 210 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AeroVironment in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 2,950.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 305 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

Get AeroVironment alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on AVAV shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on AeroVironment from $220.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on AeroVironment from $230.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.40.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Wahid Nawabi sold 29,366 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.20, for a total transaction of $3,764,721.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,765,306.80. This represents a 20.32 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

AeroVironment Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AVAV opened at $123.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.06. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.07 and a 12-month high of $236.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.03 and a beta of 0.42.

About AeroVironment

(Free Report)

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AeroVironment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroVironment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.