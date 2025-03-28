TIAA Trust National Association Reduces Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

TIAA Trust National Association reduced its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ADM. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 179.4% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 724.6% during the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 78.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of ADM stock opened at $48.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.96 and its 200 day moving average is $52.32. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12-month low of $44.92 and a 12-month high of $66.08.

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.77 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 2.10%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, December 11th that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This is an increase from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Citigroup raised their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.63.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

(Free Report)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Featured Stories

