TIAA Trust National Association Increases Stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

TIAA Trust National Association grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the quarter. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $1,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 124.4% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 10.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 74,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,336,000 after buying an additional 7,143 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 143.7% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 2,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freedom Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the third quarter worth $249,000. Institutional investors own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock opened at $422.94 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $376.14 and a 12-month high of $451.55. The company has a market cap of $37.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.75 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $434.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $431.29.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Cuts Dividend

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th were given a dividend of $0.1624 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 17th.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

