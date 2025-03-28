TIAA Trust National Association Has $1.15 Million Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

TIAA Trust National Association raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,183 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $1,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IJJ. Family Firm Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 19,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC now owns 3,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 4,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 20,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,505,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJJ stock opened at $121.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $125.49 and a 200-day moving average of $126.08. The company has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 1.18. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $109.12 and a 52 week high of $136.42.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

