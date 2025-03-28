TIAA Trust National Association Buys 493 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

TIAA Trust National Association boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,707 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the quarter. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Millburn Ridgefield Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 3,651,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,208,000 after acquiring an additional 180,849 shares during the last quarter. Darrow Company Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Darrow Company Inc. now owns 154,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,529,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $438,000. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 106,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,437,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Up 5.5 %

Shares of BATS USMV opened at $93.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $92.61 and its 200 day moving average is $91.73. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $79.69 and a 1-year high of $95.12.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.