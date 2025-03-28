TIAA Trust National Association Acquires 1,659 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

TIAA Trust National Association grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 29.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,387 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. PFG Advisors raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 17,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. SFG Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Enterprises LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC now owns 3,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period.

NASDAQ IUSV opened at $92.81 on Friday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 12 month low of $85.17 and a 12 month high of $100.29. The stock has a market cap of $20.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.47 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $94.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.02.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.3667 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

