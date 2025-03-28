Themes US Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:HWAY) Shares Up 0% – Still a Buy?

Themes US Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:HWAY – Get Free Report) shares were up 0% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $25.66 and last traded at $25.60. Approximately 4,940 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 780% from the average daily volume of 561 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.60.

Themes US Infrastructure ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 million and a P/E ratio of -6.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Themes US Infrastructure ETF stock. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in Themes US Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:HWAY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 15,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC owned 31.99% of Themes US Infrastructure ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period. 94.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Themes US Infrastructure ETF

The Themes US Infrastructure ETF (HWAY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index that provides exposure to US companies associated broadly with infrastructure. HWAY was launched on Sep 12, 2024 and is issued by Themes.

