The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Bought by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 19.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 212,655 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,064 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.08% of Sherwin-Williams worth $72,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,047,174 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $399,675,000 after buying an additional 10,709 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 9.0% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 960 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 0.4% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,428 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,835,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 917 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 21,342 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,145,000 after purchasing an additional 4,444 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sherwin-Williams

In other news, insider Colin M. Davie sold 2,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.30, for a total transaction of $1,008,479.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,933,009.50. This trade represents a 34.28 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Up 0.3 %

SHW stock opened at $345.45 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $353.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $364.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $282.09 and a 12-month high of $400.42. The company has a market cap of $86.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.74, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.23.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.02. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 74.50% and a net margin of 11.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on SHW. Robert W. Baird set a $370.00 target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Zelman & Associates upgraded Sherwin-Williams to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $321.00 to $420.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Mizuho cut their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $435.00 to $408.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $438.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $401.13.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

