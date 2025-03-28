The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.33.

REAL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of RealReal from $6.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of RealReal from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on RealReal from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th.

In other news, CFO Gopal Ajay Madan sold 102,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total transaction of $706,463.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,327,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,157,666.20. This represents a 7.16 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Luke Thomas Friang sold 18,503 shares of RealReal stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total value of $127,670.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 556,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,840,243.30. This represents a 3.22 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 654,761 shares of company stock valued at $5,592,306 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Anchorage Capital Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in RealReal during the 3rd quarter valued at $10,675,000. Woodson Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of RealReal by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Woodson Capital Management LP now owns 5,400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,956,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RealReal by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,905,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,613,000 after purchasing an additional 121,626 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in RealReal by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,327,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,447,000 after purchasing an additional 33,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in RealReal by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,275,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,867,000 after purchasing an additional 181,300 shares during the period. 64.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:REAL opened at $5.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $646.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 3.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.14. RealReal has a fifty-two week low of $2.24 and a fifty-two week high of $11.38.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $164.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.69 million. As a group, research analysts predict that RealReal will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for resale luxury goods in the United State. The company offers various product categories, including women's fashion, men's fashion, jewelry, and watches. It primarily sells products through online marketplace and retail stores. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

