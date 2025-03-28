The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Sold by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership reduced its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 537,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 67,347 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.14% of The PNC Financial Services Group worth $103,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2,333.3% in the 4th quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 83.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PNC opened at $175.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $188.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.09. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $143.52 and a 52-week high of $216.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.51. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.16 EPS. The PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PNC shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Compass Point upped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $175.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $199.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $201.65.

Insider Activity at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.88, for a total transaction of $239,556.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 526,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,515,251.44. This trade represents a 0.24 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 12,420 shares of company stock worth $2,342,313 over the last ninety days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

