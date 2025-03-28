The Parkmead Group (LON:PMG) Issues Earnings Results

The Parkmead Group (LON:PMG – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Friday. The company reported GBX (1.09) (($0.01)) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. The Parkmead Group had a net margin of 86.40% and a return on equity of 28.81%.

The Parkmead Group Stock Performance

Shares of PMG stock opened at GBX 14.80 ($0.19) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.85. The firm has a market cap of £15.66 million, a P/E ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 15.32 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 14.18. The Parkmead Group has a one year low of GBX 7.55 ($0.10) and a one year high of GBX 27 ($0.35).

About The Parkmead Group

The Parkmead Group plc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas Exploration and Production; Energy Economics; and Renewables. The Oil and Gas Exploration and Production segment invests in oil and gas exploration and production assets.

