The Parkmead Group (LON:PMG) Issues Earnings Results

The Parkmead Group (LON:PMG – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Friday. The company reported GBX (1.09) (($0.01)) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. The Parkmead Group had a net margin of 86.40% and a return on equity of 28.81%.
The Parkmead Group Stock Performance
Shares of PMG stock opened at GBX 14.80 ($0.19) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.85. The firm has a market cap of £15.66 million, a P/E ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 15.32 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 14.18. The Parkmead Group has a one year low of GBX 7.55 ($0.10) and a one year high of GBX 27 ($0.35).
About The Parkmead Group
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than The Parkmead Group
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Buy the Chewy Stock Reversal? Here’s Why Now Is the Time
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- Ibotta Stock: Why the Buyback Looks Like a Bullish Bet
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Joby Aviation Stock: Analyst Confidence and Smart Money Align
Receive News & Ratings for The Parkmead Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Parkmead Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.