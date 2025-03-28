The Mission Group (LON:TMG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

The Mission Group (LON:TMG – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 3.80 ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. The Mission Group had a negative net margin of 6.14% and a negative return on equity of 15.85%.
The Mission Group Trading Down 1.4 %
Shares of LON TMG opened at GBX 23.68 ($0.31) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.92. The Mission Group has a 12 month low of GBX 17 ($0.22) and a 12 month high of GBX 33 ($0.43). The company has a market cap of £21.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 28.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 24.33.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of The Mission Group to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from GBX 55 ($0.71) to GBX 62 ($0.80) in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st.
In other The Mission Group news, insider Mark Lund bought 82,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 30 ($0.39) per share, for a total transaction of £24,600 ($31,848.78). Corporate insiders own 37.00% of the company’s stock.
MISSION is a collective of Creative and MarTech Agencies led by entrepreneurs who encourage an independent spirit. Employing 1,000 people across 28 locations and 3 continents, the Group successfully combines its diverse expertise to produce Work That Counts TM for our Clients, whatever their ambitions.
