The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) CEO John C. Roche Sells 200 Shares

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Free Report) CEO John C. Roche sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total transaction of $35,002.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,278 shares in the company, valued at $21,749,892.78. This represents a 0.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

The Hanover Insurance Group Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock traded down $2.06 on Friday, hitting $172.55. The company had a trading volume of 217,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,477. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $163.46 and a 200-day moving average of $157.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.66 and a twelve month high of $175.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 0.65.

Get The Hanover Insurance Group alerts:

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $5.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $1.87. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 18.01%. Research analysts predict that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 14.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The Hanover Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.80%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on THG shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on The Hanover Insurance Group from $176.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Hanover Insurance Group from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays upgraded The Hanover Insurance Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $161.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.25.

Get Our Latest Report on THG

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Hanover Insurance Group

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 61.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,022,000 after purchasing an additional 10,341 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 104.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 11,967 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 6,112 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 82.4% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 5,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. boosted its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 46,091 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,128,000 after purchasing an additional 13,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

The Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.