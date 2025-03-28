The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

The Container Store Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TCS opened at $0.14 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.16 and a 200 day moving average of $3.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $484,727.46, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.01. The Container Store Group has a 12 month low of $1.79 and a 12 month high of $21.60.

Get The Container Store Group alerts:

The Container Store Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

The Container Store Group, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of organizing solutions, custom spaces, and in-home organizing services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. Its stores provide custom space offerings; countertop, cosmetic and jewelry, shower and bathtub, drawer organizers, and cabinet storage products; closets that includes shoe storage, hangers, drawer organizers, boxes and bins, hanging storage bags, garment racks, jewelry storage, and bedding.

Receive News & Ratings for The Container Store Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Container Store Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.