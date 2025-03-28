The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.
The Container Store Group Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:TCS opened at $0.14 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.16 and a 200 day moving average of $3.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $484,727.46, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.01. The Container Store Group has a 12 month low of $1.79 and a 12 month high of $21.60.
The Container Store Group Company Profile
