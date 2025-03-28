The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust (LON:BGFD) Releases Earnings Results

The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust (LON:BGFD – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported GBX 3.41 ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 94.64%.

The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust stock traded down GBX 12 ($0.16) on Friday, hitting GBX 750 ($9.71). 77,629 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 415,776. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 759.92 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 733.07. The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 638.54 ($8.27) and a 1-year high of GBX 791 ($10.24). The stock has a market capitalization of £684.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 0.73.

Insider Activity at The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust

In other news, insider Patricia Lewis acquired 219 shares of The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 712 ($9.22) per share, for a total transaction of £1,559.28 ($2,018.75). 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust

The Trust aims to pursue long-term capital growth principally through investment in medium to smaller sized Japanese companies which are believed to have above average prospects for growth. We invest in a spread of 40–70 companies, predominantly medium and smaller sized, that we believe offer good growth opportunities.

Growth may come from innovative business models, disrupting traditional Japanese practices or market opportunities, such as growth from overseas.

We aim to take a three to five year view and the Trust is managed by looking at the underlying investments rather than the benchmark which is TOPIX total return.

