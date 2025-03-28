Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Acquired by Howe & Rusling Inc.

Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 948.4% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,794,646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $899,044,000 after acquiring an additional 4,337,295 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,487,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,029,115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237,035 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $295,665,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,513,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,408,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 6,650,490 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,274,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262,365 shares during the period. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $180.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.83, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.98. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $159.11 and a 1-year high of $220.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $186.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 4.12.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 28.08% and a net margin of 30.68%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $1.36 per share. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.82%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 6,065 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.62, for a total value of $1,234,955.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,202,353.92. This represents a 35.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.71, for a total transaction of $106,618.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,117,379.07. This represents a 4.79 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 297,655 shares of company stock worth $59,841,304 over the last ninety days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on TXN. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $199.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $208.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Friday, January 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.20.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Texas Instruments

About Texas Instruments

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.