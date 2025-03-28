Texas Capital Government Money Market ETF (NYSEARCA:MMKT) Declares $0.08 Dividend

Texas Capital Government Money Market ETF (NYSEARCA:MMKT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 27th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.0795 per share on Monday, March 31st. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th.
Texas Capital Government Money Market ETF Trading Down 0.1 %
Texas Capital Government Money Market ETF stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $100.18. The stock had a trading volume of 828 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,515. Texas Capital Government Money Market ETF has a one year low of $100.01 and a one year high of $100.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $100.31.
About Texas Capital Government Money Market ETF
