Texas Capital Government Money Market ETF (NYSEARCA:MMKT) Declares $0.08 Dividend

Texas Capital Government Money Market ETF (NYSEARCA:MMKT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 27th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.0795 per share on Monday, March 31st. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th.

Texas Capital Government Money Market ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Texas Capital Government Money Market ETF stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $100.18. The stock had a trading volume of 828 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,515. Texas Capital Government Money Market ETF has a one year low of $100.01 and a one year high of $100.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $100.31.

About Texas Capital Government Money Market ETF

The Texas Capital Government Money Market ETF (MMKT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed, investing in US government money market instruments, particularly overnight repurchase agreements with short-term maturities. The fund aims to balance income, liquidity, and capital preservation.

