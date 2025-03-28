Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Releases Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.520-0.520 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.480. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.0 billion-$4.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.0 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 2.350-2.650 EPS.
TEVA stock opened at $15.50 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.14. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a twelve month low of $12.51 and a twelve month high of $22.80. The company has a market capitalization of $17.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.68, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97.
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 9.91% and a positive return on equity of 42.46%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.
