Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.350-2.650 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.540. The company issued revenue guidance of $16.8 billion-$17.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $17.1 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries also updated its Q1 2025 guidance to 0.520-0.520 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on TEVA. StockNews.com cut Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.43.

Shares of NYSE TEVA opened at $15.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.60 billion, a PE ratio of -10.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a fifty-two week low of $12.51 and a fifty-two week high of $22.80.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 42.46% and a negative net margin of 9.91%. Sell-side analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

