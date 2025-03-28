Tessenderlo Group NV (OTCMKTS:TSDOF) Short Interest Update

Tessenderlo Group NV (OTCMKTS:TSDOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a growth of 128.9% from the February 28th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Tessenderlo Group Stock Performance

Tessenderlo Group stock remained flat at C$25.18 during midday trading on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$25.18 and its 200 day moving average price is C$26.40. Tessenderlo Group has a 1 year low of C$23.79 and a 1 year high of C$25.18.

Get Tessenderlo Group alerts:

Tessenderlo Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Tessenderlo Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the agriculture, valorizing bio-residuals, energy, and industrial solution businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Agro, Bio-Valorization, Industrial Solutions, Machines & Technologies, and T-Power. The Agro segment engages in the production, marketing, and trading of crop nutrients, including liquid crop and potassium sulfate fertilizers, and organic soil improvers, as well as organic and non-organic crop protection products.

Receive News & Ratings for Tessenderlo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tessenderlo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.