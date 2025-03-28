Tepp RIA LLC Invests $465,000 in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Tepp RIA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF makes up 0.7% of Tepp RIA LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITA. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,113,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,900,000 after acquiring an additional 140,085 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $68,446,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 311,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,218,000 after buying an additional 25,265 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 305,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,657,000 after acquiring an additional 3,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 8.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 287,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,970,000 after acquiring an additional 23,100 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

BATS ITA opened at $156.40 on Friday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a one year low of $126.65 and a one year high of $160.18. The company has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.99.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.