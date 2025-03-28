Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.41 and traded as low as $5.38. Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund shares last traded at $5.42, with a volume of 132,146 shares trading hands.
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.45.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.0475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.52%.
Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in bonds issued by sovereign or sovereign-related entities and private sector companies.
