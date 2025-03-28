Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.41 and traded as low as $5.38. Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund shares last traded at $5.42, with a volume of 132,146 shares trading hands.

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund Stock Up 0.6 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.45.

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.0475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.52%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $189,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 13.2% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 575,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after purchasing an additional 67,258 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 9.2% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 30,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 3,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Uncommon Cents Investing LLC increased its holdings in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 104.0% in the 4th quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 54,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 27,850 shares in the last quarter.

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in bonds issued by sovereign or sovereign-related entities and private sector companies.

