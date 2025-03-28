Tema Oncology ETF (NASDAQ:CANC) Short Interest Down 69.4% in March

Tema Oncology ETF (NASDAQ:CANC – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a drop of 69.4% from the February 28th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Tema Oncology ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ CANC opened at $24.69 on Friday. Tema Oncology ETF has a 1-year low of $23.97 and a 1-year high of $30.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.97 million, a P/E ratio of 23.50 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.46.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Tema Oncology ETF stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Tema Oncology ETF (NASDAQ:CANC – Free Report) by 29.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 517,837 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 118,328 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 20.31% of Tema Oncology ETF worth $13,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Tema Oncology ETF

The Tema Oncology ETF (CANC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund is actively managed, investing in stocks of companies focused on cancer treatment and management from issuers all around the world. The fund uses a bottom-up approach to select pioneering companies at perceived attractive valuations CANC was launched on Aug 15, 2023 and is issued by Tema.

