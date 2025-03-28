Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $7.18 and last traded at $7.17, with a volume of 9540 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.04.

Telia Company AB (publ) Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.46.

Get Telia Company AB (publ) alerts:

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.07). Telia Company AB (publ) had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 6.59%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Telia Company AB will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Telia Company AB (publ) Increases Dividend

Telia Company AB (publ) Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.0996 per share. This is a positive change from Telia Company AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 11th. Telia Company AB (publ)’s payout ratio is 67.65%.

(Get Free Report)

Telia Company AB (publ) provides communication services to businesses, individuals, families, and communities in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and Latvia. It offers mobile, broadband, television, and fixed-line services; and networking, cloud and security, mobility, enterprise mobile network, contact center, managed mobility services, collaboration solutions, enterprise telephony, Internet of Things (IoT), carrier ethernet, dedicated internet access, wavelengths, IP Transit, dark fiber, and colocation solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Telia Company AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telia Company AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.