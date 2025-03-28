Telesat (NASDAQ:TSAT) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $4.69 EPS

Telesat (NASDAQ:TSAT – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($5.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by ($4.69), Zacks reports. Telesat had a negative return on equity of 3.16% and a net margin of 7.99%. The business had revenue of $88.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.60 million. Telesat updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Telesat Stock Performance

Shares of Telesat stock opened at $20.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $277.04 million, a PE ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 2.35. Telesat has a one year low of $6.93 and a one year high of $25.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a current ratio of 4.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.86.

About Telesat

Telesat Corporation, a satellite operator, provides mission-critical communications solutions to broadcast, enterprise, and consulting customers worldwide. The company’s satellite-based services allow direct-to-home (DTH) service providers to deliver television programming, audio, and information channels directly to customers’ homes; and enables broadcasters, cable networks, and DTH service providers to transmit television programming services.

