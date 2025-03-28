Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) Short Interest Update

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,700 shares, a decline of 82.5% from the February 28th total of 311,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Telenor ASA from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd.
Telenor ASA Stock Up 0.8 %
Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). Telenor ASA had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 24.17%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Telenor ASA will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.
Telenor ASA Company Profile
Telenor ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunication company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Nordics, Asia, Infrastructure, and Amp. The company offers mobile subscriptions and handsets, telephony, broadband, data security, communications services, and TV services to residential and business customers, as well as wholesale services.
