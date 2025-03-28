Telecom Stocks Worth Watching – March 27th

Broadcom, AT&T, ServiceNow, Palo Alto Networks, Arista Networks, CRH, and Zscaler are the seven Telecom stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Telecom stocks are shares of companies that provide telecommunications services, such as wireless, broadband, and cable communications. These companies are critical to connecting consumers and businesses, often operating within highly regulated environments and exhibiting stable dividend payouts. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Telecom stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Broadcom stock traded down $7.53 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $171.74. 19,400,365 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,945,332. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $211.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.88. Broadcom has a 1 year low of $119.76 and a 1 year high of $251.88. The company has a market capitalization of $807.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AVGO

AT&T (T)

AT&T, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

Shares of NYSE:T traded up $0.64 during trading on Thursday, reaching $28.29. The stock had a trading volume of 22,888,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,311,422. AT&T has a fifty-two week low of $15.94 and a fifty-two week high of $28.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.43. The stock has a market cap of $203.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.99, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on T

ServiceNow (NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc. provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Shares of NYSE:NOW traded down $6.80 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $831.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 726,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,354,197. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $960.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $984.72. ServiceNow has a 1 year low of $637.99 and a 1 year high of $1,198.09. The firm has a market cap of $171.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NOW

Palo Alto Networks (PANW)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

PANW stock traded down $8.66 on Thursday, hitting $176.30. 3,267,529 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,716,821. Palo Alto Networks has a twelve month low of $132.50 and a twelve month high of $208.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $187.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.04.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PANW

Arista Networks (ANET)

Arista Networks, Inc. engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Shares of ANET traded down $1.96 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $79.70. The stock had a trading volume of 6,869,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,577,357. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.84. Arista Networks has a 12-month low of $60.08 and a 12-month high of $133.58. The firm has a market cap of $100.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.08.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ANET

CRH (CRH)

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

Shares of CRH stock traded down $2.40 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $92.18. The stock had a trading volume of 2,345,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,108,133. CRH has a 1 year low of $71.18 and a 1 year high of $110.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.61.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CRH

Zscaler (ZS)

Zscaler, Inc. operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

NASDAQ ZS traded down $2.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $209.49. The company had a trading volume of 880,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,863,008. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $201.26 and its 200 day moving average is $192.96. The company has a market capitalization of $32.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -837.96 and a beta of 0.88. Zscaler has a fifty-two week low of $153.45 and a fifty-two week high of $217.84.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ZS

Featured Stories