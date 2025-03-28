Telecom Plus (LON:TEP) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Telecom Plus Plc (LON:TEP – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,735.81 ($22.47) and traded as low as GBX 1,722 ($22.29). Telecom Plus shares last traded at GBX 1,728 ($22.37), with a volume of 2,387,016 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.52. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,696.81 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,734.39.

Telecom Plus Plc provides a range of utility services in the United Kingdom. It offers various services, including gas, electricity, fixed line telephony, mobile telephony, broadband, and insurance, as well as bill protection and life cover, home insurance and boiler cover, and cashback card services under the Utility Warehouse and TML brands.

