Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) Shares Sold by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC decreased its position in shares of Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK – Free Report) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,223 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 4,421 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned 0.22% of Teekay Tankers worth $2,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TNK. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Teekay Tankers during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Teekay Tankers during the 3rd quarter valued at about $132,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Teekay Tankers by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,219 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. ClearAlpha Technologies LP acquired a new position in Teekay Tankers in the 3rd quarter worth about $255,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC purchased a new position in Teekay Tankers during the third quarter worth approximately $329,000. 52.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Teekay Tankers alerts:

Teekay Tankers Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of Teekay Tankers stock opened at $38.13 on Friday. Teekay Tankers Ltd. has a twelve month low of $35.23 and a twelve month high of $74.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 3.37 and a beta of -0.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.87.

Teekay Tankers Dividend Announcement

Teekay Tankers ( NYSE:TNK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The shipping company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.01. Teekay Tankers had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 34.55%. The firm had revenue of $163.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.26 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Teekay Tankers Ltd. will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. Teekay Tankers’s payout ratio is 8.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Teekay Tankers in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Teekay Tankers

About Teekay Tankers

(Free Report)

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides crude oil and other marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; offshore ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products; and tanker commercial and technical management services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Teekay Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teekay Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.