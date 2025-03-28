Teacher Retirement System of Texas Takes Position in Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 112,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,825,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Avion Wealth bought a new position in shares of Freshworks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Freshworks during the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Freshworks by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Freshworks by 102.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Freshworks by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,824 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Freshworks news, Director Zachary Nelson sold 8,433 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.85, for a total transaction of $133,663.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,363.95. This represents a 25.85 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jennifer H. Taylor sold 4,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.49, for a total transaction of $72,570.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,286 shares in the company, valued at $577,560.14. This trade represents a 11.16 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,073,021 in the last three months. Insiders own 19.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on FRSH. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Freshworks from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Freshworks from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. JMP Securities set a $27.00 price target on shares of Freshworks in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Freshworks from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.14.

Shares of NASDAQ FRSH opened at $15.16 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.03. Freshworks Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.81 and a 1 year high of $19.77. The firm has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of -47.38 and a beta of 0.92.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.10). Freshworks had a negative net margin of 13.24% and a negative return on equity of 6.63%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Freshworks Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshworks Customer Service Suite, which provides automated, personalized self-service on various channels, including web, chat, mobile messaging, email, and social; Freshdesk, a ticketing-centric customer service solution; Freshsuccess, a customer success solution; and Freshchat that provides agents with a modern conversational experience to proactively engage customers across digital messaging channels.

