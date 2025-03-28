Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 10,982 Shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its position in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) by 43.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 10,982 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in XPO were worth $1,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in XPO by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 23,487 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,080,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. South Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of XPO in the fourth quarter worth $228,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in XPO by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 7,772 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its stake in XPO by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 61,414 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,054,000 after buying an additional 18,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in XPO by 975.0% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd now owns 19,350 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,538,000 after buying an additional 17,550 shares in the last quarter. 97.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XPO Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of XPO stock opened at $112.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.53. XPO, Inc. has a 1 year low of $97.03 and a 1 year high of $161.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market cap of $13.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 2.13.

XPO ( NYSE:XPO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The transportation company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.21. XPO had a return on equity of 30.36% and a net margin of 4.81%. On average, research analysts predict that XPO, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XPO declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 27th that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to reacquire up to 5.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on XPO. Vertical Research raised XPO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of XPO in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna upgraded shares of XPO from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of XPO in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on XPO from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, XPO presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.37.

Insider Activity

In other XPO news, COO David J. Bates purchased 1,880 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $106.16 per share, with a total value of $199,580.80. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 21,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,240,612.96. This represents a 9.78 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

XPO Profile

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

