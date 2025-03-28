Teacher Retirement System of Texas Invests $2.03 Million in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,034,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GoodHaven Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,916,000. Magnolia Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 149,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,241,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new position in Asbury Automotive Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 211,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,465,000 after acquiring an additional 3,273 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $484,000.

Insider Transactions at Asbury Automotive Group

In other news, COO Daniel Clara sold 1,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.64, for a total value of $361,010.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,111,510.08. The trade was a 24.52 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum lowered Asbury Automotive Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Stephens increased their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $263.00.

Asbury Automotive Group Price Performance

Asbury Automotive Group stock opened at $226.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $266.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $250.35. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a one year low of $206.62 and a one year high of $312.56.

About Asbury Automotive Group

(Free Report)

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

Further Reading

