Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $1.95 Million Holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 115.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,500 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in FMC were worth $1,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. increased its holdings in shares of FMC by 18.7% in the third quarter. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. now owns 60,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,970,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. lifted its position in FMC by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 227,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,050,000 after acquiring an additional 39,230 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha boosted its holdings in shares of FMC by 85.7% during the third quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 33,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,238,000 after acquiring an additional 15,662 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of FMC by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,164,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,602,000 after purchasing an additional 28,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of FMC by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 164,887 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,015,000 after purchasing an additional 14,197 shares during the period. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on FMC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on FMC in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of FMC from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on FMC from $70.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 2,958 shares of FMC stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total transaction of $163,429.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,468 shares in the company, valued at $1,407,107. This trade represents a 10.41 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ronaldo Pereira bought 5,600 shares of FMC stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.77 per share, for a total transaction of $200,312.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 48,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,746,899.49. The trade was a 12.95 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FMC Stock Performance

NYSE:FMC opened at $42.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.93. FMC Co. has a twelve month low of $33.80 and a twelve month high of $68.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.00.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. FMC had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 9.67%. On average, analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FMC Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.29%.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

