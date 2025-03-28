Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $1.92 Million Stock Position in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN – Free Report) by 97.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,279 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,462 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.11% of Knowles worth $1,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Knowles by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,095 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Knowles by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,451 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,449 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Knowles by 66.6% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,869 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,947 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Knowles during the fourth quarter valued at $194,000. Finally, FourThought Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Knowles in the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Knowles alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on KN. Craig Hallum cut Knowles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th.

Knowles Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KN opened at $15.94 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Knowles Co. has a 1 year low of $15.13 and a 1 year high of $20.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 1.42.

Knowles (NYSE:KN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $142.50 million for the quarter. Knowles had a positive return on equity of 5.52% and a negative net margin of 34.66%.

Knowles Company Profile

(Free Report)

Knowles Corporation offers capacitors, radio frequency (RF) filtering products, balanced armature speakers, micro-acoustic microphones, and audio solutions in Asia, the United States, Europe, other Americas, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Precision Devices (PD); Medtech & Specialty Audio (MSA); and Consumer MEMS Microphones (CMM).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Knowles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knowles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.