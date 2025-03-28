Teacher Retirement System of Texas Grows Stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) by 30.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,787 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,035 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.05% of Academy Sports and Outdoors worth $2,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 751,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,831,000 after purchasing an additional 8,613 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 66.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 95,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,582,000 after purchasing an additional 38,155 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 127.8% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 116,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,785,000 after buying an additional 65,220 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 15.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,739,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,755,000 after buying an additional 1,422,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $240,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ASO shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 21st. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.13.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ:ASO opened at $48.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.25. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.16 and a twelve month high of $68.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.03.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 23.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.21 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. This is a boost from Academy Sports and Outdoors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 25th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.01%.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Profile

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

Further Reading

