Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 4,506 Shares of Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,007 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,506 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.08% of Ziff Davis worth $1,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ziff Davis by 213.6% in the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 12,689 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 8,643 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ziff Davis by 9.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 695,542 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,845,000 after purchasing an additional 60,472 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ziff Davis in the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Ziff Davis in the third quarter valued at about $4,618,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ziff Davis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,460,000. Institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ZD shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on Ziff Davis from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Ziff Davis from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Ziff Davis from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ziff Davis has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.67.

NASDAQ:ZD opened at $41.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Ziff Davis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.62 and a twelve month high of $63.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.54 and a 200-day moving average of $50.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.82 and a beta of 1.42.

In related news, CFO Bret Richter purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.21 per share, with a total value of $98,025.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $640,652.19. This represents a 18.06 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director W Brian Kretzmer purchased 653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.33 per share, for a total transaction of $25,029.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $497,063.44. This represents a 5.30 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 5,028 shares of company stock worth $198,024. 2.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ziff Davis, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital media and internet company in the United States and internationally. The company offers PCMag, an online resource for laboratory-based product reviews, technology news, buying guides, and research papers; Mashable for publishing technology and culture content; Spiceworks Ziff Davis provides digital content of IT products and services; retailMeNot, a savings destination platform; Offers.com, a coupon and deals website; and event-based properties, including BlackFriday.com, TheBlackFriday.com, BestBlackFriday.com, and DealsofAmerica.com.

