TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The business services provider reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by ($0.07), Briefing.com reports. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The firm had revenue of $14.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.99 earnings per share. TD SYNNEX’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. TD SYNNEX updated its Q2 guidance to $2.45-2.95 EPS and its Q2 2025 guidance to 2.450-2.950 EPS.

TD SYNNEX Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of TD SYNNEX stock traded down $2.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $105.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 834,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 746,257. The company has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $136.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.58. TD SYNNEX has a 52-week low of $98.00 and a 52-week high of $145.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Get TD SYNNEX alerts:

TD SYNNEX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 11th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. TD SYNNEX’s payout ratio is 22.11%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other TD SYNNEX news, CEO Patrick Zammit sold 6,823 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total value of $975,689.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,681,372. The trade was a 3.96 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Richard T. Hume sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.62, for a total value of $2,352,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 111,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,065,229.60. This trade represents a 15.26 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 49,172 shares of company stock valued at $6,353,261 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SNX shares. Cfra upgraded TD SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on TD SYNNEX from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $148.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $150.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.25.

Get Our Latest Report on TD SYNNEX

TD SYNNEX Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TD SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TD SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.