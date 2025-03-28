TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.45-2.95 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.9-14.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.72 billion. TD SYNNEX also updated its Q2 2025 guidance to 2.450-2.950 EPS.

TD SYNNEX Stock Down 14.0 %

Shares of SNX stock opened at $107.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $136.32 and a 200-day moving average of $125.58. The firm has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. TD SYNNEX has a 12 month low of $98.00 and a 12 month high of $145.10.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 27th. The business services provider reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by ($0.07). TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The company had revenue of $14.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.99 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that TD SYNNEX will post 11.88 EPS for the current year.

TD SYNNEX Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, April 11th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 11th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. TD SYNNEX’s payout ratio is currently 22.11%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SNX shares. Cfra raised TD SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $147.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $156.00 price target on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on TD SYNNEX from $132.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on TD SYNNEX from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at TD SYNNEX

In other TD SYNNEX news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 1,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.08, for a total value of $193,400.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,383,891.44. The trade was a 2.94 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Patrick Zammit sold 6,823 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total transaction of $975,689.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 165,604 shares in the company, valued at $23,681,372. This trade represents a 3.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,172 shares of company stock valued at $6,353,261. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About TD SYNNEX

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

