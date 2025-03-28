TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.45-2.95 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.9-14.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.72 billion. TD SYNNEX also updated its Q2 2025 guidance to 2.450-2.950 EPS.
TD SYNNEX Stock Down 14.0 %
Shares of SNX stock opened at $107.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $136.32 and a 200-day moving average of $125.58. The firm has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. TD SYNNEX has a 12 month low of $98.00 and a 12 month high of $145.10.
TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 27th. The business services provider reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by ($0.07). TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The company had revenue of $14.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.99 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that TD SYNNEX will post 11.88 EPS for the current year.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SNX shares. Cfra raised TD SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $147.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $156.00 price target on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on TD SYNNEX from $132.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on TD SYNNEX from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.75.
In other TD SYNNEX news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 1,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.08, for a total value of $193,400.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,383,891.44. The trade was a 2.94 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Patrick Zammit sold 6,823 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total transaction of $975,689.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 165,604 shares in the company, valued at $23,681,372. This trade represents a 3.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,172 shares of company stock valued at $6,353,261. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.
