TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The aerospace company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $38.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.00 million. TAT Technologies had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 5.58%.

TAT Technologies Stock Up 8.0 %

NASDAQ TATT opened at $27.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. TAT Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $10.61 and a fifty-two week high of $33.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.51. The stock has a market cap of $305.99 million, a PE ratio of 37.80 and a beta of 0.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TATT has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com cut TAT Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of TAT Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

About TAT Technologies

TAT Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions and services to the commercial and military aerospace, and ground defense industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM) of Heat Transfer Solutions and Aviation Accessories; Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) Services for Heat Transfer Components and OEM of Heat Transfer Solutions; MRO Services for Aviation Components; and Overhaul and Coating of Jet Engine Components.

Featured Stories

