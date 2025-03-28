Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,524 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $16,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 7,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.2% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 31.0% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 260,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,902,000 after acquiring an additional 61,731 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.4% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 98,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TTWO. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price (up from $190.00) on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Friday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Moffett Nathanson raised their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $156.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.38.

Shares of TTWO stock opened at $214.29 on Friday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.24 and a fifty-two week high of $220.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $202.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $37.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.05, a PEG ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 0.82.

Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

