TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) Stock Price Down 2.6% – Should You Sell?

TAG Immobilien AG (ETR:TEG – Get Free Report) fell 2.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as €12.19 ($13.11) and last traded at €12.28 ($13.20). 486,020 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 17% from the average session volume of 416,823 shares. The stock had previously closed at €12.61 ($13.56).

TAG Immobilien Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of €13.26 and a 200-day moving average of €14.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.23.

About TAG Immobilien

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. It also rents commercial real estate properties, as well as operates serviced apartments. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

Further Reading

